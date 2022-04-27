Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) said Wednesday it is launching an open season to assess customer interest in firm pipeline capacity on its refined petroleum products pipeline system from Houston to El Paso, Texas.

Magellan Midstream (MMP) said the proposed project includes the expansion of a 265-mile pipeline segment between Odessa and El Paso and the use of existing and underutilized pipeline capacity from Houston to Odessa.

The expansion would raise the capacity of the Odessa-to-El Paso portion of the pipeline by ~15K bbl/day to a new total capacity of 85K bbl/day.

Magellan Midstream (MMP) has scaled back expansion projects and has prioritized unit repurchases, Julian Lin writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.