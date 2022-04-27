Amazon is pressured by Senator Sanders on federal contracts as union fight escalates

Apr. 27, 2022

Senator Bernie Sanders pushed President Joe Biden to issue an executive order to cut off federal contracts to Amazon ((NASDAQ:AMZN) +0.9%) on accusations the e-commerce company is engaging in illegal anti-union activity. Sanders is also holding a hearing next week in Washington, D.C. aimed at calculating how many federal contracts go to companies that are fighting back against unionization efforts.

Amazon (AMZN) said it has countered the unionization efforts in a legal manner and accused the union of threatening workers unless they voted to organize. Looking ahead, union votes at many other Amazon work sites are expected this year.

Separately on the regulatory front, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a hazard alert letter to Amazon (AMZN) in regard to an incident when six contractors were fatally injured and another was severely injured when a tornado struck a warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois last December.

The growing union fight could be a topic on the Amazon (AMZN) earnings call scheduled for April 28 at 5:30 p.m.

