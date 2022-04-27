Mercedes-Benz Group credits strong EV demand, pricing power for earnings beat

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) drove earnings results past estimates to impress analysts on Wednesday.

The German auto group reported Q1 GAAP EPS of €3.26 and revenue of €34.86 billion, adding that Group EBIT rose 11% to €5.2 billion from €4.7 billion in the year prior. The company touted operational efficiency and price hikes as crucial to maintaining the results in the first quarter and keeping full year guidance on track amid raw material price increases and supply chain problems.

“The demand for our products remained extremely strong in the quarter,” CFO Harald Wilhelm told analysts on Wednesday morning. “However, the volume and sales have been impacted on a continued basis by the [semiconductor] constraints. The semi capacity has been coming back online, but still I mean a high level of volatility and selective bottlenecks among critical components, which did not allow us to push all of the demand in terms of sales.”

He added that the group expects some stabilization throughout 2022, likely backloaded toward the close of the year.

The company also noted its ability to contend with geopolitical pressures in both Russia and China. Wilhelm explained that the export of passenger cars, vans and spare parts to Russia were frozen immediately in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. The company also has suppliers of certain key products based in Ukraine, which management said it is “closely monitoring.” Moving to present impacts, the company remains confident that gas embargoes will not materially impact plant operations in Poland and Bulgaria.

Finally, the company noted that supply chain constraints in China are being “flexibly” coordinated and have been successfully managed thus far.

Elsewhere, Wilhelm highlighted the company’s EV efforts.

“Our sharpened focus on desirable top-end and electric vehicles, combined with ongoing cost discipline, allowed us to deliver strong earnings despite numerous headwinds,” he said. “On this foundation we continue to transform our business by growing the luxury business, scaling up production of electric vehicles and accelerating software development.”

Shares of the automaker gained strongly in afternoon trading in Germany.

