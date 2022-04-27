Clever Leaves German affiliate becomes fully licensed medical cannabis distributor in Germany
- Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) on Wednesday said that Clever Leaves Germany GmbH has got all the required regulatory licenses to be able to distribute medical cannabis to wholesalers and around 20K pharmacies in Germany.
- CLVR stock jumps 12.2% to $1.62.
- CLVR said its licenses, permits and certifications in Germany include a wholesale distribution license, a certificate of good distribution practice and a permit for the trade in narcotic drugs.
- “Germany is one of the most important international markets for Clever Leaves," said CLVR CEO Andres Fajardo. "We will distribute medical cannabis products, manufactured in compliance with local guidelines, from our production facilities in Portugal and Colombia,” he added.
- Wednesday's announcement comes a day after CLVR struck a two-year supply agreement with U.S. clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Biom Therapeutics to provide high quality CBD isolate.