Fiserv stock gains as Q1 operating income nearly doubles

Apr. 27, 2022

Fiserv Beaverton Office

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) shares are rising 2.4% in Wednesday morning trading as Q1 earnings topped the average analyst estimates, highlighted by strong operating income growth.
  • "We had a strong start to the year as we posted double-digit organic revenue and adjusted earnings per share growth, both above the outlook range we provided for the year," said President and CEO Frank Bisignano.
  • First-quarter operating income of $846M almost doubled from $475M in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin of 20.5% in Q1 vs. 12.6% in Q1 2021.
  • Adjusted revenue of $3.91B beat the Wall Street consensus of $3.85B and jumped from $3.56B in Q1 of last year.
  • Processing and services revenue of $3.4B rose from $3.1B in Q1 2021.
  • Expenses were $3.3B in Q1 compared with $3.3B in Q1 2021.
  • Free cash flow of $603M in Q1 fell from $821M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Take a look at Fiserv's Q1 earnings call presentation.
