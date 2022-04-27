Fiserv stock gains as Q1 operating income nearly doubles
Apr. 27, 2022 9:46 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) shares are rising 2.4% in Wednesday morning trading as Q1 earnings topped the average analyst estimates, highlighted by strong operating income growth.
- "We had a strong start to the year as we posted double-digit organic revenue and adjusted earnings per share growth, both above the outlook range we provided for the year," said President and CEO Frank Bisignano.
- First-quarter operating income of $846M almost doubled from $475M in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin of 20.5% in Q1 vs. 12.6% in Q1 2021.
- Adjusted revenue of $3.91B beat the Wall Street consensus of $3.85B and jumped from $3.56B in Q1 of last year.
- Processing and services revenue of $3.4B rose from $3.1B in Q1 2021.
- Expenses were $3.3B in Q1 compared with $3.3B in Q1 2021.
- Free cash flow of $603M in Q1 fell from $821M in Q1 a year ago.
- Take a look at Fiserv's Q1 earnings call presentation.