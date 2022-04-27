Hasbro activist holder Alta Fox looking to replace chairman

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) activist investor Alta Fox is trying to replace the toymaker's Chairman Richard Stoddart and two other directors. Hasbro gained 2.1%.

Alta Fox, which has a 2.5% stake, has reduced the number of directors it seeking for the board to three from five after Hasbro (HAS) earlier this month expanded its board, according to a statement. Besides Stoddart, the activist is targeting Edward M. Philip, and Lisa Gersh.

Alta Fox started its campaign in February to add board members and push the company to company to spin off the unit that produces Dungeons & Dragons, known as Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming. Hasbro (HAS) later rejected these proposals after abortive attempts to reach a resolution, citing the experience of the existing board and defending its ability to maintain shareholder value.

"After assessing this appalling level of arrogance and considering the risks associated with further empowering this Board, we felt absolutely compelled to proceed with a campaign to elect highly qualified individuals with fresh perspectives and open minds" at the annual meeting, Alta Fox said in a new letter to holders.

Alta Fox is nominating Marcelo Fischer, Rani Hublou and Carolyn Johnson to replaces the three incumbent directors.

The Alta Fox news was earlier reported by Bloomberg.

The latest Alta Fox move comes amid a report from the WSJ late Tuesday that competitor Mattel (MAT) has has held talks with private equity firms about a purchase of the toymaker.