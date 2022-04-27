GDS and YTL Power partner on data center development in Malaysia

Apr. 27, 2022 9:54 AM ETGDS Holdings Limited (GDS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • YTL Power International Berhad, an international multi-utility infrastructure, and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) signed a partnership to co-develop 168MW of data center capacity, across 8 individual data center facilities, at the upcoming YTL Green Data Center Park in Johor, Malaysia.
  • The first phase of the co-development will enter service in 2024.
  • YTL Green Data Center Park is a visionary project initiated by YTL Data Center, wholly-owned subsidiary of YTL Power.
  • Separate from the co-development with GDS, construction of 72MW of capacity has already commenced on site for other hyperscale customers.
  • GDS's presence at the YTL Green Data Center Park will complement its earlier announced hyperscale data center projects at Nusajaya Tech Park, Johor and Nongsa Digital Park, Batam, Indonesia.
  • "We have now initiated three projects in Southeast Asia which together create a unique platform for hyperscale customers to deploy with low latency connectivity, multi-site redundancy, and access to renewable energy," chairman & CEO William Huang commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.