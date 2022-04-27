GDS and YTL Power partner on data center development in Malaysia
Apr. 27, 2022 9:54 AM ETGDS Holdings Limited (GDS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- YTL Power International Berhad, an international multi-utility infrastructure, and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) signed a partnership to co-develop 168MW of data center capacity, across 8 individual data center facilities, at the upcoming YTL Green Data Center Park in Johor, Malaysia.
- The first phase of the co-development will enter service in 2024.
- YTL Green Data Center Park is a visionary project initiated by YTL Data Center, wholly-owned subsidiary of YTL Power.
- Separate from the co-development with GDS, construction of 72MW of capacity has already commenced on site for other hyperscale customers.
- GDS's presence at the YTL Green Data Center Park will complement its earlier announced hyperscale data center projects at Nusajaya Tech Park, Johor and Nongsa Digital Park, Batam, Indonesia.
- "We have now initiated three projects in Southeast Asia which together create a unique platform for hyperscale customers to deploy with low latency connectivity, multi-site redundancy, and access to renewable energy," chairman & CEO William Huang commented.