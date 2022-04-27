Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares dipped Wednesday morning despite the cyber security company reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.

Total revenues grew 7% Y/Y to $543M beating consensus by $7.43M.

Segment revenue: Products and licenses revenue grew 6% Y/Y to $115.9M, while security subscriptions revenue increased 13.6% Y/Y to $201.6M.

GAAP net income was $169M, or $1.30 per share, down from $183M in the first quarter of 2021, while adj. net income slid from $211M last year to $204M, or $1.57 per share.

CEO comment: "We had an excellent first quarter. Total revenues and earnings per share reached the high-end of our projections. We had strong product demand in our Quantum family and continued strength in our CloudGuard and Harmony products. The global escalation of cyber-attacks is making companies rethink the dated approach of disparate point solutions and they are transitioning to a more unified approach to prevent the next cyber pandemic. Our customers continue to adopt more of our technologies and consolidate their security infrastructure with our Infinity architecture."

The company ended the quarter with $3.8B in cash balances, Marketable securities & short-term deposits.