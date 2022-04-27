Pending home sales' dip continues in March as mortgage rates climb
Apr. 27, 2022 10:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- March Pending Home Sales: -1.2% M/M to 103.7 vs. -1.1% consensus and -4.0% prior (revised from -4.1%).
- Contract activity fell for the fifth straight month, according to the National Association of Realtors. On a Y/Y basis, transactions declined by 8.2%.
- "The falling contract signings are implying that multiple offers will soon dissipate and be replaced by much calmer and normalized market conditions," said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.
- The decline comes after mortgage rates climbed more than 1 percentage point since the beginning of the year. Last week, the average rate on a 30-year fixed rated mortgage was 5.11%, up from 3.22% on Jan. 6, 2022.
- Yun expects the 30-year FRM to reach 5.3% by Q4. "The aspiration to purchase a home remains, but the financial capacity has become a major limiting factor," Yun said.
- Last month, Re/Max said U.S. home sales dipped in February as prices reached new highs