Citi issued a negative catalyst watch on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP -2.0%) with a tough set-up seen for Q1 numbers and with consensus estimates that may not account for all the headwinds in place.

The firm warned on even more near-term downside risk on SHOP beyond the 69% year-to-date drop as the market digests a weakening macro backdrop and supply chain pressures.

Of note, Citi's checks with merchants and partners indicated a slowdown in GMV and new customer adds. The Apple IDFA privacy changes are said to be another headwind in the mix for Shopify (SHOP).

Citi slashed its price target on Neutral-rated Shopify (SHOP) to $534 from $882 vs. the average analyst price target of $907.42.

Jittery trading is expected until Shopify (SHOP) reports earnings on May 5 and issues a guidance update.