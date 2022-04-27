The first exchange traded fund to target the mobile payments industry ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY), has caught a bid to start Wednesday’s trading session as it has support from key holdings like Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA).

IPAY is +2.5% thanks to V popping 7.2% and MA rising 5.7%.

IPAY, which intends to capitalize on the transition from cash/physical credit card payments to a mobile/digital system has 12.42% of its portfolio dedicated to the two multinational credit card companies.

MA has a 6.34% weighting in IPAY, making it the fund's top holding and V comes forward with a 6.08 % weighting, the ETFs third-largest holding.

IPAY is an exchange traded fund that aims to benefit from the increasing use of smartphones, e-commerce, and the need for hassle-free transacting.

ETFMG stated: “Mobile payment market size is estimated to be valued at $42 billion in 2022 and reach $590 billion by 2032.”

For investors interested in this thematic market segment IPAY looks to solve these gaps. The fund also is attached with a 0.75% expense ratio and 54 total holdings.

Moreover, while trading in the green on Wednesday, the fund is still down 21.8% on the year. Placing that into perspective, it's right on pace with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND), which is -20.6% in 2022 and has struggled in the wake of a future rising rate environment.