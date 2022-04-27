Will Intel's Q1 earnings plunge as expected or new collaborations/platforms will cushion the drop?
Apr. 27, 2022 10:31 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-43.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.32B (-7.0% Y/Y).
- As the company exited Russian market led by U.S. sanctions, it may face top-line contraction and increased pricing pressure; it may also limit margin expansion in the near term.
- Over the last 2 years, INTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 27 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 27 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The chipmaker now expects initial production shipments of the first Intel-based 7 nm client CPU in late 2022 or early 2023; initial production shipments of Intel’s first in house-based 7-nm data center CPU design are scheduled in the first half of 2023.
- For Q1, the company expects revenue at $18.3B which is 1% down Y/Y, gross margin at 52% (-6.8% percentage point Y/Y) and EPS at $0.80 (-40% Y/Y).
- In order to gain higher market presence in the IoT business, the company collaborated with Hepsiburada to launch an e-commerce platform for small and medium enterprises in Turkey.
- Also, Intel introduced the vPro platform with 12th Gen Intel Core processors for business productivity for rapidly scaling the latter's optimization software across its data center portfolio.
- In Q1, Intel announced a deal to acquire Granulate Cloud Solutions for an undisclosed amount.
