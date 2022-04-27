Will Intel's Q1 earnings plunge as expected or new collaborations/platforms will cushion the drop?

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-43.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.32B (-7.0% Y/Y).
  • As the company exited Russian market led by U.S. sanctions, it may face top-line contraction and increased pricing pressure; it may also limit margin expansion in the near term.
  • Over the last 2 years, INTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 27 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 27 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The chipmaker now expects initial production shipments of the first Intel-based 7 nm client CPU in late 2022 or early 2023; initial production shipments of Intel’s first in house-based 7-nm data center CPU design are scheduled in the first half of 2023.
  • For Q1, the company expects revenue at $18.3B which is 1% down Y/Y, gross margin at 52% (-6.8% percentage point Y/Y) and EPS at $0.80 (-40% Y/Y).
  • In order to gain higher market presence in the IoT business, the company collaborated with Hepsiburada to launch an e-commerce platform for small and medium enterprises in Turkey.
  • Also, Intel introduced the vPro platform with 12th Gen Intel Core processors for business productivity for rapidly scaling the latter's optimization software across its data center portfolio.
  • In Q1, Intel announced a deal to acquire Granulate Cloud Solutions for an undisclosed amount.
  • SA Contributor JR Research analyzes is the stock is a buy, sell or hold ahead of upcoming earnings while Yiannis Zourmpanos believes Intel is a promising turnaround story for patient investors.
