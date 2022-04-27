Avalon GloboCare stock gains after expanding IP portfolio with 16 new patent applications
Apr. 27, 2022 10:22 AM ETAvalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) are trading ~7% higher at $0.60 in morning trade on Wednesday, after the company said it had expanded its intellectual property portfolio by jointly filing 16 new patent applications with various regulatory bodies.
- AVCO said the co-inventors of the new property include international universities and developers of cellular therapy.
- The 16 patent applications cover three types of cellular therapies and related technologies, including the engineering of CAR-T cells.
- Avalon said the patents were filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the China National Intellectual Property Administration, and under the Patent Cooperation Treaty covering 36 countries.