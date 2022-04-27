SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW -5.7%) shares are slumping as analysts rein in expectations for the regional carrier.

Shortly head of its expected April 28 earnings release, SkyWest (SKYW) stock has slid precipitously, marking an over 14% decline in just one week. The downside move has dovetailed with share price declines across the airline industry as optimism built up by Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), and United Airlines (UAL) was eroded by labor impacts and capacity cuts spotlighted by the likes of JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Hawaiian Holdings (HA).

According to a downgrade note from Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth, it is precisely these concerns on staffing and schedules that should temper expectations for Thursday’s earnings release.

“The current pilot supply situation is clearly testing the limits of the model,” he wrote. “While we believe SkyWest has the balance sheet to sustain into the recovery and has the opportunity to leverage its scale and expertise to consolidate its position in the regional sector over the long term, uncertainty around the recovery timing is likely to keep shares rangebound.”

He added that JetBlue’s (JBLU) comments on pilot attrition should add caution to the carrier’s recovery prospects. Regional airlines are particularly sensitive to labor constraints given their typically lower salaries offered. As such, Syth downgraded shares to Market Perform from his previous rating of Outperform.

It is also worth noting that SkyWest (SKYW) has been hit by some of the same scheduling issues that have plagued JetBlue (JBLU) and fomented disputes with both passengers and pilots. Per the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, SkyWest (SKYW) has cancelled 6.78% of flights in 2022 thus far, the highest rate in more than a decade.

Still, Syth did not move his price target from $40 as he indicated the regional airline sector is “somewhat misunderstood” and revenue looks secure despite significant headwinds that motivated his re-rating of shares.

Shares fell over 7% shortly after Wednesday’s market open, the second largest decline among airlines behind Hawaiian’s (HA) earnings-driven dive.

Read more on the staffing and macroeconomic issues that are curbing bullishness on airlines even as demand dynamics recover sharply.