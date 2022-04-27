BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) said Wednesday it will wind down its remaining businesses in Russia and Belarus by the beginning of July, except for activities supporting food production, Financial Times reports.

The move makes BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) one of the last big German firms to make such a move following Russia's invasion of Ukraine; the company's operations in Russia include a car-coatings plant east of Moscow.

Neither Russia nor Belarus is a major market for the company, as the two countries accounted for 1% of global sales last year, with the region largely served by local chemical groups such as Uralkali.

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) has been one of the most vocal opponents of an embargo on Russian gas, with CEO Martin Brudermüller warning that such a move would plunge Germany into its greatest crisis WWII.

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) already has been hurt by its exposure to Russia: Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea, in which it holds a majority stake, said last month it would be forced to write off the €1.1B it had lent to the canceled Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.