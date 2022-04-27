Altria (NYSE:MO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.88B (flat Y/Y).

Cleared in mid-February, Administrative Law Judge's ruling dismissed the FTC's claims against Altria that the company didn't break antitrust rules with its investment in Juul.

During Q4, company beat consensus with almost flat Y/Y revenue growth.

Diving into Q4 details in company presentation.

Ratings on the stock:

RBC Capital cut rating on the stock on concerns over consumers trading down. Goldman upgraded stock to Buy, with a $57 PT, dropped Philip Morris to Neutral.

Buy rating on the stock with commentary: 'Is Altria Stock Undervalued Or Overvalued?'; get comparative analysis with British American Tobacco in another contributor article with Buy rating.

Over the last 2 years, MO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.

A look at comparative stock rating against its peers; Swiss-tobacco giant, Philip Morris (PM) beat expectations, but lowered expectations.