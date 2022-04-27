What's in store for Altria's Q1?

Philip Morris Changes Name To Altria

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Altria (NYSE:MO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.88B (flat Y/Y).

Cleared in mid-February, Administrative Law Judge's ruling dismissed the FTC's claims against Altria that the company didn't break antitrust rules with its investment in Juul.

During Q4, company beat consensus with almost flat Y/Y revenue growth.

Diving into Q4 details in company presentation.

Ratings on the stock:

RBC Capital cut rating on the stock on concerns over consumers trading down. Goldman upgraded stock to Buy, with a $57 PT, dropped Philip Morris to Neutral.

Buy rating on the stock with commentary: 'Is Altria Stock Undervalued Or Overvalued?'; get comparative analysis with British American Tobacco in another contributor article with Buy rating.

Over the last 2 years, MO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.

A look at comparative stock rating against its peers; Swiss-tobacco giant, Philip Morris (PM) beat expectations, but lowered expectations.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.