Penske Automotive is defended at BofA after post-earnings slip

Bank of America called the Q1 results for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG -2.1%) strong across the board despite the challenging macro backdrop.

Same-store sales topped estimates for all PAG's segments and gross profit per unit was solid for autos and commercial trucks.

BofA said it continues to believe that Penske's diversification efforts through international dealerships, standalone used vehicle stores and commercial truck operations will remain a bright spot for the business going forward. The firm expects better and more stable results over time.

The firm kept a Buy rating on PAG and a price objective of $160, which reps more than 60% upside potential for shares.

Dig into the details of the Penske Automotive Group earnings report.