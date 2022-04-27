BTCS adds blockchain lending protocol Kava to its staking platform
Apr. 27, 2022 10:36 AM ETBTCS Inc. (BTCS), KAVA-USDATOM-USD, MATIC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- In an effort to accelerate the development of its staking-as-a-service platform, BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) on Wednesday has added Kava (KAVA-USD), a layer-1 blockchain lending protocol, to its infrastructure operations.
- Kava (KAVA-USD) primarily allows users to borrow stablecoin USDX as well as deposit a variety of cryptocurrencies to earn a yield.
- BTCS (BTCS) is holding 250,543 Kava (KAVA-USD) tokens with a fair market value of approximately $1.3M, the company said.
- Also, “Kava’s cross-chain infrastructure speaks to a major part of the BTCS mission because it runs on two different Proof-of-Stake blockchain networks already supported by our infrastructure operations – Cosmos (ATOM-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD),” said BTCS CFO Michael Prevoznik.
- Previously, (April 20) BTCS added Polygon (MATIC-USD) to its blockchain infrastructure.