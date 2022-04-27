Capital One stock slides after marketing costs jump in Q1, Piper downgrades

Capital One Financial (COF) stock is dropping 7.5% in Wednesday morning trading after the bank's Q1 results, released after Tuesday's close, showed that credit quality continues to normalize, inflationary pressures aren't diminishing, and marketing costs are rising more than expected.

The company is continuing to "lean into marketing to drive growth and build our domestic card franchise," Chairman and CEO Richard Fairbank said during the company's call last night.

Q1 marketing costs of $918M fell 8% from Q4, but surged 83% Y/Y.

After the Q1 earnings and call, Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One (COF) to Neutral from Overweight. "In hindsight, we should have made this move when COF abandoned their operating efficiency ratio target of 42% last quarter," the firm's analyst wrote. Piper also trimmed its price target for COF to $143 from $164.

The decision to drop the efficiency target comes even as significant tailwinds are expected from accelerating growth and higher rates, the analyst said.

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele increased his revenue estimate for 2022 but lowered preprovision earnings estimate for the year to $21.21 from $20.69. Price target is reduced to $157 from $163.

Morgan Stanley also reduced its price target on the stock — to $152 from $157, as marketing expenses came in 20% higher than the consensus estimate. Typically, marketing costs for Q1 are much lower than Q4's, analysts led by Betsy Graseck said. Net interest margin also missed expectations due to pressure on loan yields, attributed to its shift to more prime quality auto lending standards and still-intense competition, the analysts said.

The Piper Sandler rating of Hold on Capital One (COF) aligns with the Quant rating of Hold and breaks from the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

