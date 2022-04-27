Oil markets (NYSEARCA:USO) have struggled to understand the impact of sanctions on Russian oil production following the country's invasion of Ukraine. Though western oil majors have exited Russia, private trading businesses have waffled on commodity trade policies. Consultants too have adjusted sanction-impact estimates significantly over the past two months. Wednesday, for the first time since Russia's invasion, the Kremlin indicated it expects to see a 1.8mb/d production decrease related to sanction impacts in 2022 (XLE).

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Wednesday that the country may see oil production decline by 17% this year, or 1.8mb/d. Shortly following the war, Energy Intelligence estimated a 3.0mb/d supply impact, though that estimate was later revised to zero. Wednesday's comments provided no detail on refined product impacts, though falling distillate exports have tightened global diesel markets.

According to the IEA, oil markets were in a 1.5mb/d deficit in February. Losing an additional 1.8mb/d from Russia would likely overwhelm any supply response from the US, OPEC or Iran. Suggesting that the coordinated SPR release (VLO) (XOM) is likely needed, though not enough to balance oil market this summer.