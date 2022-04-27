Will digital expansion support McDonald's expected strong Q1 earnings into Q2 outlook?
Apr. 27, 2022 2:58 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.17 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.57B (+8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MCD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 14 downward.
- Led by increasing its digital presence, McDonald's move is paying off as consumers appreciate the added convenience; growing loyalty program, promotional menu item and digital-order growth are likely to be key drivers.
- The company expects 3.5% unit growth for 2022; beyond 2022, it certainly expects to continue to grow sales at a reasonable clip.
- On operating margin, it sees growth to be in the low to mid-40s range in 2022 impacted by some of that significant commodity and labor inflation.
- The company had announced that its decision to suspend operations at its owned stores in Russia (850 stores) would cost the company ~$50M in monthly revenue which is $600M in annualized.
- The company meanwhile continues to pay its Russian employees, location leases and supply chain costs however stores are seen remaining closed for an extended period.
- Threats: Rising inflationary pressures on the company's cost structures and with ongoing labour supply-demand imbalance leading to rising wages for worker retention. Operating margin will be on watch as being a affordable brand McDonalds is unable to pass on the price hikes to the customers and thus bear the brunt on its cost line.
- SA Contributor Khaveen Investments wrote in early April that McDonald's, the king of fast food is here to stay.
- Ahead of its earnings, Cowen had an Outperform rating on the company with $275 price target while BTIG kept its Buy rating and cut price target to $280 amid slower growth in international markets due to war in Ukraine.
- Quick look at MCD performance compared to Consumer Discretionary sector: