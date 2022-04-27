Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) shares dipped Wednesday morning as the industrial firm's Q1 earnings and revenue failed to meet Wall Street estimates.

Total company revenues were $472.7M, up +42.9% Y/Y but missing consensus of $491M. The growth in revenue was driven by higher external deliveries in the Rail Products Group.

CEO comment: "Trinity's first quarter results are highlighted by strong orders and deliveries evidenced by a book-to-bill ratio of 2.0x in the quarter. Though labor and supply chain challenges persist, we are confident that deliveries in 2022 will be strong and represent a broad-based industrial recovery for North America."

Trinity received orders for 5,055 railcars and delivers 2,470 railcars in the quarter; backlog reached $1.9B at quarter-end.

Operating profit grew from $51.5M in Q121 to $54.8M. Q122 was favorably impacted by $6.4M in storm-related insurance recoveries.

However, adj. operating profit slid from $51.2M to $48.4M, due to higher costs associated with external deliveries in the Rail Products Group and higher fleet operating costs and increased depreciation in the Leasing Group.

The company swung to profit, generating net income of $7.3M vs. -$3M loss in the prior year period. Q1 GAAP and adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $0.09 and $0.03 per diluted share, respectively.

2022 Guidance: Trinity Industries (TRN) expects to achieve industry deliveries of 40,000 to 50,000 railcars in the year. EPS is seen at $0.85 to $1.05, lower than $1.15 consensus.