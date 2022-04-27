JinkoSolar surges after solar cell efficiency breakthrough

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +9.5% after surging as much as 12%, following news Wednesday that it achieved a "major technical breakthrough" for its 182 mm high-efficiency N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell.

JinkoSolar (JKS) said it set another record for maximum solar conversion efficiency of 25.7% for its large-size monocrystalline silicon TOPCon solar cell, which was independently confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology in China.

The company said a series of material upgrades were integrated into the cell process to set break the old record for maximum conversion efficiency of 25.4%, set in October 2021.

JinkoSolar (JKS) has been an exception to the weakness in Chinese stocks, and is "setting up for a breakout year," BOOX Research writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

