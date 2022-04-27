Repligen stock gains ~10% after Q1 results beat; co says posted record revenue in qtr

Apr. 27, 2022 10:55 AM ETRepligen Corporation (RGEN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are trading 9.9% higher at $156.66 in morning trade on Wednesday, after the life sciences company reported Q1 2022 earnings that beat expectations.

RGEN reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.92, which beat estimates by $0.20, and revenue of $206.4M, which beat estimates by $20.92M.

Repligen said its Q1 revenue was a record, driven by a strong performance in its filtration, chromatography and analytics businesses and a more than 100% gain in gene therapy revenue.

COVID-related programs accounted for 26% of the company's revenue. However, RGEN said that with slowing vaccination rates, it expects lower COVID-related demand and revenue this year.

To reflect the expectations of lower COVID-related demand, RGEN cut its FY 2022 guidance for total revenue to be in the range of $770M-$800M from an earlier range of $800M-$830M. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.07-$3.15 from $3.21-$3.30 previously.

"Overall, our outlook for 2022 remains very positive; we have a strong order book coming out of the first quarter and are increasing our guidance for full year non-COVID business performance,” said RGEN CEO Tony J. Hunt.

The company said FY revenue in its base business is expected to grow by 24%-31% from a previous guidance of 20%-22%.

Up to Tuesday's close, RGEN stock -46.2% YTD.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.