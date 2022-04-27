Repligen stock gains ~10% after Q1 results beat; co says posted record revenue in qtr

Shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are trading 9.9% higher at $156.66 in morning trade on Wednesday, after the life sciences company reported Q1 2022 earnings that beat expectations.

RGEN reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.92, which beat estimates by $0.20, and revenue of $206.4M, which beat estimates by $20.92M.

Repligen said its Q1 revenue was a record, driven by a strong performance in its filtration, chromatography and analytics businesses and a more than 100% gain in gene therapy revenue.

COVID-related programs accounted for 26% of the company's revenue. However, RGEN said that with slowing vaccination rates, it expects lower COVID-related demand and revenue this year.

To reflect the expectations of lower COVID-related demand, RGEN cut its FY 2022 guidance for total revenue to be in the range of $770M-$800M from an earlier range of $800M-$830M. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.07-$3.15 from $3.21-$3.30 previously.

"Overall, our outlook for 2022 remains very positive; we have a strong order book coming out of the first quarter and are increasing our guidance for full year non-COVID business performance,” said RGEN CEO Tony J. Hunt.

The company said FY revenue in its base business is expected to grow by 24%-31% from a previous guidance of 20%-22%.

Up to Tuesday's close, RGEN stock -46.2% YTD.