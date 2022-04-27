Elon Musk is barred from sending disparaging tweets about the $44 billion Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) acquisition, according to the merger agreement. Twitter shares fell 2.5% and are currently trading at 11% discount to Musk's $54.20/share deal with the social media company.

"Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Equity Investor shall be permitted to issue Tweets about the Merger or the transactions contemplated hereby so long as such Tweets do not disparage the Company or any of its Representatives," according to the definitive merger agreement.

The disclosure is part of the merger agreement released on Tuesday that also requires Twitter (TWTR) to pay a deal termination fee of $1 billion to Musk if the social media company ends the deal.

Musk would be required to pay Twitter (TWTR) a reverse termination fee of $1 billion if the deal is canceled by the Tesla (TSLA) founder and billionaire due to certain conditions, according to the merger agreement. The deadline for the deal to be completed is October 24, though it can be extended by six months.

The clause about not disparaging Twitter (TWTR) comes after the social media company earlier this month added a poison pill after Musk had accumulated a 9% stake and after Musk decided against taking a Twitter board seat amid a tweetstorm from the billionaire.

