Ares Capital upgraded to Overweight at J.P. Morgan on 'buy the dip' thesis
Apr. 27, 2022 10:59 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) stock is gaining 4.7% in Wednesday morning trading after the J.P. Morgan analyst Melissa Wedel upgraded the business development company to Overweight from Neutral, as she considers Tuesday's 8.8% drop an overreaction that provides an attractive entry point.
- Ares Capital's (ARCC) Q1 earnings fell short of the average analyst estimate when it reported before the open on Tuesday. Wedel attributes the shortfall to slower seasonal activity, that's "typical for the March quarter, but wasn't reflected in consensus estimates," and to elevated volatility in the capital markets.
- The stock decline gives investors an opportunity to own "a marquis company in the BDC universe with a proven long-term track record, asset sensitivity in a rising rate environment, and best-in-class access to / cost of capital," Wedel wrote in a note to clients.
- The analyst's Overweight rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
