Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) stock rose after the company's Q1 results beat analysts' estimates and it reiterated its financial expectations for 2022.

Q1 total revenue rose +10.78% Y/Y to $278.5M.

Net sales of proprietary products grew +31.78% Y/Y to ~$171.27M.

"As we execute on our launch strategy for LYBALVI, we are particularly encouraged by early utilization trends and feedback from healthcare providers that underscore LYBALVI's value proposition in the oral antipsychotic market," said Alkermes CEO Richard Pops.

Schizophrenia and bipolar 1 therapy Lybalvi generated sales of $13.9M. The drug was launched in October 2021.

Sales of Vivitrol — used for managing manage alcohol or opioid use disorder — grew ~14% Y/Y to $84.9M.

Schizophrenia treatment Aristada saw Q1 sales rising ~31% Y/Y $72.5M.

Manufacturing and royalty revenues declined to $105.2M, compared to $119.8M in Q1 2021.

Royalty revenues from the long-acting Invega products were $37.1M, compared to $61.6M in Q1 2021.

The company said the decrease was mainly due to partial termination of a license agreement by Janssen Pharmaceutica, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, related to sales of of the long-acting Invega products in the U.S., which took effect starting in February of 2022.

Alkermes (ALKS) noted that in April it began binding arbitration proceedings related to the partial termination of the license agreement in the U.S.

Non-GAAP EPS rose +9.09% to $0.12.

Total operating expenses grew to $305.1M, compared to $267.9M in Q1 2021, mainly due to increased investment to support the commercial launch of Lybalvi.

At March 31, the company recorded cash and total investments of $758.7M, compared to $765.7M at Dec. 31, 2021.

Alkermes (ALKS) total debt outstanding as of March 31 was $295.2M.

Outlook 2022:

Alkermes said it was reiterating its financial expectations for 2022. The company expects total revenue to be between $1B and $1.09B. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $1.05B.

ALKS is +11.35% to $30.22 April 27