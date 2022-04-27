Goldman Sachs has initiated its coverage on Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) with a Buy recommendation citing a promising deal outlook for the New York-based acquirer of biopharma royalties. The price target set to $56 per share implies a premium of ~34% to the last close.

Noting the company’s past deal activity during 2019 – 2021 and Goldman’s estimates for future cash flow generation, the analyst notes that Royalty (RPRX) has potential to seek “a significantly greater volume of deals than both company guidance and consensus expectations.”

In addition, the firm sees an attractive risk reward set up ahead of Phase 3 data for next gen cystic fibrosis triple regimen developed by Royalty’s (RPRX) partner, Vertex (VRTX) and Phase 3 data for Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Alzheimer’s candidate gantenerumab. The data readouts are expected in mid-2023 and 3Q 2022, respectively.

Goldman thinks that there is a compelling entry point ahead Royalty’s (RPRX) upcoming Investor Day next month, where the firm expects the company to highlight its key growth drivers and boost confidence in sustainability of its long-term prospects.

Goldman’s bullish view on Royalty (RPRX) comes at a time, when the company shares have underperformed the broader healthcare sector over the past twelve months, as shown in this graph.