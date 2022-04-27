Dynex Capital stock jumps 10%, while Q1 earnings trail consensus
- Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) stock is jumping around 10% in Wednesday morning trading, while Q1 earnings came in slightly below expectations as mortgage loan growth slid over the year-ago period in a backdrop of rising interest rates.
- Q1 EPS of $0.44 missed the average analyst estimate of $0.45 and ticked down from $0.45 in Q1 2021.
- On its balance sheet, mortgage loans held for investment were $3.76B in the first quarter, down from $4.27B in Q1 2021.
- Unrealized loss on investments were $111.3M in Q1 compared with a loss of $11.83M in Q1 2021.
- Still, net interest income of $15.68M in Q1 increased slightly from $15.61M in Q1 a year ago, driven by a larger portfolio of agency residential mortgage backed securities with higher effective yields.
- Q1 book value of $18.24 per share vs. $17.99 in Q1 2021.
- Previously, (April 12) Dynex Capital Declared a monthly dividend of $0.13 per share.