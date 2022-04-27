What's in cards for First Solar Q1 earnings?

Apr. 27, 2022
First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)
By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Installing solar panels, Renewable energy clean and good environment.

bombermoon/iStock via Getty Images

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.44 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $588.73M (-26.7% Y/Y).

News from last month, SunPower said it is in talks with the company to develop residential panels.

BofA cuts rating to Sell on near-term headwinds saying the company has received "too much credit for a reality that has never materialized."

Stock had slumped about 16% after hours on missing Q4 revenue estimates.

Guidance 2022 included net sales of $2.4B to $2.6B (vs. consensus $2.54B); EPS of $0.00 to $0.60 (consensus -$0.48)

Over the last 1 year, FSLR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.

Contributor commentary with Buy rating: 'What Are The Best Solar Stocks For 2022? First Solar Looks Interesting' and 'First Solar: Potential For Revenue And Earnings Surprises'

Comparative price performance of the stock over the last six months.

