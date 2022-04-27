Mastercard Q1 preview: Consumer spending tailwinds set to boost results

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.16 (+24.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.9B (+16.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward.

Mastercard (MA) posted better-than-expected Q4 numbers, with CEO Michael Miebach noting "spending trends continued to improve, with Q4 cross-border spending now above pre-pandemic levels."

The firm had at the time guided for Q1 year-over-year net revenue growth to be at the high end of a "high teens rate" on a currency-neutral basis, excluding acquisitions, reflecting sequential improvement in cross-border travel spending trends.

Mastercard completed its acquisition of Dynamic Yield in April, strengthening its range of consumer engagement and loyalty services. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The firm also expanded its payments-focused consulting service with new practices focused on crypto and digital currencies. More recently, it teamed up with Nexo and DiPocket in April to roll out a cryptocurrency card in certain European markets.

It bodes well for Mastercard that rival Visa's (V) fiscal Q2 numbers easily topped consensus estimates as consumer continued to spend and started traveling more. Visa's CEO expects "continued growth driven by a robust travel recovery and through the enablement of traditional and newer ways to pay globally."

A recent Deutsche Bank also suggested that Visa and Mastercard are best positioned to benefit from expansion of real-time payment systems, which are "rapidly evolving into new use cases and revenue opportunities."

Meanwhile, recent SA contributors have been cautious about the stock, with Ben Alaimo highlighting that a range of insiders were selling their shares throughout 2021 and 2022. Vladimir Dimitrov said that investors should be looking at the company's increased borrowing and aggressive M&A strategy, and the impact of suspending operations in Russia, which has been a substantial market for Mastercard.