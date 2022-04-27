Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares surged after the social networking company reported first-quarter results that beat expectations.

For the period ending March 31, the Ben Silbermann-led company said it earned 10 cents a share on $574.89 million in revenue, up 19% year-over-year.

The company saw its monthly active users during the period fall to 433 million, down from 478 million in the year-ago period.

Pinterest (PINS) added that as of April 25, it had 94 million monthly active users in the U.S. and Canada and 432.9 million around the world.

Pinterest (PINS) shares rose more than 16% in after-hours trading to $21.63.

For the second-quarter, Pinterest (PINS) said it expects revenue to rise 11% year-over-year, while operating expenses are forecast to rise 10%.

The company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this month, investment firm KeyBanc revised its earnings estimates for the online advertising industry, including Pinterest (PINS), to reflect the fact new macroeconomic pressures and high inflation are putting negative pressure on ad budgets.