AdvisorShares Drone Technology ETF makes its debut

AdvisorShares has unveiled its latest exchange traded fund, the AdvisorShares Drone Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:UAV), which is a thematic fund that aims to deliver investment exposure to unmanned aerial vehicles (aka drones) and autonomous vehicles.

The fund is focused on four sectors of the economy, with the bulk of its attention geared towards the industrials and info tech sectors. By the numbers, 52.5% of the fund’s holdings are in the industrial space, whereas 30.7% of the holdings have weighted positions in info tech.

In terms of individual investments, UAV has the heaviest concentrations in Ondas Holdings (ONDS), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB). These stocks are weighted at 4.82%, 4.78%, 4.75%, and 4.73%, respectively.

UAV also has an expense ratio of 0.99%.

Dan Ahrens, managing director at AdvisorShares and portfolio manager of UAV, stated: "As technological innovation evolves, we believe that drone technology will accelerate further and establish itself as an investment growth opportunity with durable and sustainable characteristics."

"Additionally, we feel its potential impact on select industries like transportation can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by providing mobility services once implemented only by commercial or industrial vehicles," he added.

