Chinese electric vehicle stocks are accelerating after Xpeng’s (NYSE:XPEV) disclosure of a credit line from the state-owned Agricultural Bank of China.

The Guangzhou-headquartered automaker announced it had secured a comprehensive credit line of up to RMB7.5B from the bank on Wednesday morning to support expansion efforts in China. Shares popped over 5% to the upside following the disclosure, defying the longer term bearish trends for the stock that have seen it shed about 50% of its value in the past six months.

The gain for Xpeng (XPEV) appeared to aid the Chinese EV sector generally as a rally was ignited for prominent peers like Nio (NIO), Li Auto (LI), and BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDY). The broader gain on Wednesday is a welcome reprieve for the broader Chinese EV sector that has been hit hard by lockdowns in China. The strict regulations have severely hampered both demand and supply dynamics for the industry, promoting steep declines among the headline stocks.

The support of a state-owned bank is particularly encouraging given Beijing’s recently less accommodative policies to the group. The government stated it will cut subsidies to EVs by nearly 30% this year, aiming to entirely abolish the aid in the relatively near term. The extension of other forms of assistance, like favorable credit agreements from state-owned enterprises, could be promoting some confidence in the Chinese government’s appetite to still support the industry at least in some fashion. Indeed, such action would follow the logic of the central bank’s pledge to keep capital markets stable and stimulate economic growth only about a month ago.

To be sure, concerns still loom tor the sector due to audit requirements that are now being enforced more strictly by US regulators.

The SEC recently updated its list of companies under scrutiny via the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. Among the additions on April 21 was Li Auto (LI), one of Wednesday’s biggest gainers. The company responded that it intends to comply with US regulations in a press release, but progress on this front remains uncertain. The company must file a dispute by May 12 if it intends to fight the distinction.

Read more on the list of foreign companies coming under increased scrutiny from the SEC.