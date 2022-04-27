Owens Corning stock hits 3-week high on Q1 earnings beat
Apr. 27, 2022 11:13 AM ETOwens Corning (OC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) stock rose to a 3-week high after the insulation and roofing producer reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Q1 adj. EPS was $2.84 vs. consensus estimate of $2.44.
- Revenue grew 23% to $2.3B, primarily driven by higher selling prices.
- Composites net sales rose 28% to $714M, insulation net sales increased 23% to $859M, and roofing net sales rose 18% to $838M.
- As part of its review of strategic alternatives for its thermoplastic dry-use chopped strands (DUCS) product line, OC recently received a binding offer relating to the sale of DUCS manufacturing assets in Chambéry, France.
- The deal, which could complete by Q2-end, would result in a divestiture of ~$100M of revenue on an annualized basis.
- OC will convert the other two DUCS facilities to produce glass fiber supporting building and construction applications.
- The company also provided Q2 guidance, projecting net sales and adj. EBIT Y/Y growth. Segment-wise outlook for Q2:
- OC expects the U.S. residential housing market and global commercial and industrial markets to remain strong in the near term.
- It is closely managing ongoing impacts of inflation, supply chain disruptions and regional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- OC stock has slipped 1.1% YTD.