Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has tumbled 10.7% to its all-time low, breaking the $100/share barrier after a mixed first-quarter report that initially drew a positive focus, but with analysts raising concerns about margin guidance.

Revenue was mostly in line with expectations with 24% growth, and users grew at a 19% clip (with premium subscribers rising 15% given a wind-down in Russia). Ad-supported monthly active users also beat expectations with a 21% growth rate to 252 million.

That's better than feared, bullish Citi reports, though it fretted about Spotify's guidance that second-quarter gross margins would stay flat at 25.2% (somewhat below estimates for 27%) - as well as forecast of an operating loss of €197 million.

J.P. Morgan agreed the report was solid, with most metrics beating guidance (once you excluded Russia), "and we are encouraged that ad revenue continues to grow 20% ... suggesting increased podcast ad traction." But it too is concerned about guidance for the same issues: operating loss and gross margin.

Truist Securities likes the "very solid" report - though it adds that not only gross margin guidance but also subscribers were below its model.

Citi, J.P. Morgan and Truist all have Buy ratings, but one bear also weighed in: Underweight-rated Wells Fargo also found the margin guidance the "most worrying" part of a report but praised growth in average revenue per user (premium ARPU rose 6%, or 3% at constant currency). Sentiment has turned against the business model and the margin is the "fulcrum" for a rebound, the bank says.

In recent podcasting news, Barack and Michelle Obama parted ways with Spotify, planning to take their post-White House podcasting projects to another home.