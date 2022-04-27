Russian-owned oil refineries in Europe fall in the political cross hairs
Apr. 27, 2022 11:16 AM ETPublic Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company (RNFTF)USO, SRS, PSX, PARR, VLOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Tuesday, Italy's Industry Minister announced plans to raise the topic of nationalizing a Lukoil-owned refinery based in Sicily when the Italian Cabinet meets Thursday.
- Wednesday, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany is preparing to nationalize the Rosneft-owned (OTCPK:RNFTF) PCK refinery in Schwedt.
- The two refineries process Russian crude oil, and nationalization could be a step towards restricting Russian crude imports into Europe.
- Given sky-high refining margins, nationalization would also provide European governments with an additional source of income.
- Importantly, for the refining sector at large, whole-sale changes in management and operations could impact throughput, and given tight oil product markets, even small changes in throughput could send refining margins higher.
- With neither nationalization plan yet official, let alone effective, there's unlikely to be a near-term impact on oil (USO) or oil product markets; however, as the situation evolves, refining investors (VLO) (PSX) (PARR) (SRS) are likely to remain focused on the political measures.