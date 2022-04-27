Investor confidence extends decline in April
Apr. 27, 2022 11:18 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- State Street Investor Confidence Index: 92.9 in April vs. 99.7 in March.
- North America ICI to 95.2, down 8.0 points.
- Asian ICI to 92.0, up 2.4 points.
- European ICI to 76.2, down 6.7 points.
- ”The increasingly hawkish stance from the Fed in the face of surging inflation coupled with dampened global growth expectations likely drove aggregate risk sentiment lower," said Rajeev Bhargava, head of Investor Behavior Research, State Street. And "with COVID infection rates soaring in some regional markets and the resultant lockdowns impacting economic activity, it remains to be seen if this constructive path persists.”
- Earlier this week (April 26), consumer confidence expanded at a slower than expected pace in April.