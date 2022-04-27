NCR falls 24% as macro pressures hurt earnings, guidance: Q1 Report
Apr. 27, 2022 11:24 AM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares have lost 24%, Wednesday, on heavy volumes as software company had fallen short of consensus for first quarter's earnings blaming to macro-economic challenges. Guidance cut added to the sell-off.
- Volume of 4.46 million shares is more than triple average daily volume of just over 1.33 million shares.
- The company's Q1 2022 Revenue of $1.86B (+20.8% Y/Y) missed consensus by $70M.
- "As a global company, a confluence of external factors impacted NCR. Inflation skyrocketed to the highest level in over 40 years, interest rates increased more rapidly, a war broke out in Eastern Europe and the Omicron variant spread. The multitude of headwinds negatively impacted revenue and costs," commented CEO Michael Hayford.
- Segments Revenue: Payment & Network revenue reached $299M following the acquisition of LibertyX on Jan. 5, 2022 and Cardtronics last year.
- Digital Banking revenue rose 11% to $136M; Self-Service Banking Revenue declined 3% to $611M; Retail revenue up 5% to $546M; and Hospitality up 18% to $211M.
- Gross profit dropped slightly to $411M (vs. $414M) while gross margin rate contracted to 22% (vs. 26.8%) when compared with same quarter prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to $271M (vs. $258M).
- First quarter free cash outflow was $10M, compared to free cash flow of $93M in Q1 2021.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 missed by $0.30.
- Lowered Guidance Range: The company has revised its full-year's guidance range to reflect the negative impact of another coronavirus wave disruption, war scenario in Eastern Europe and inflation and rising interest rates.
- Revenue is now expected to be ~$8B (vs. prior $8-$8.2B), vs. consensus of $8.11B
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $1.4-$1.5B (vs. prior $1.5-$1.575B); Free Cash Flow projected to be $400-500M (vs. prior $500-$600M).
- Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.7-$3.20 (vs. prior $3.25-$3.55) vs. consensus of $3.39
