Merck Q1 result a litmus test for COVID-19 pill demand
Apr. 27, 2022 11:26 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 (+337.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.64B (+59027.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MRK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The drug maker last quarter said it expects 2022 worldwide sales to be between $56.1B and $57.6B. Analysts estimate $57.19B.
- Expects Non-GAAP EPS to be Between $7.12 and $7.27 vs. consensus estimates of $7.28.
- The company said its full year forecast includes expected sales of $5B to $6B from COVID-19 pill molnupiravir. Merck, which developed the drug, shares profits with its partner, Ridgeback.
- In late December, the FDA granted EUA to Merck for its oral antiviral pill for treating high-risk adults with COVID-19.
- However, since its authorization, demand for the pill has taken a hit due to low efficacy vs. Pfizer's (PFE) drug Paxlovid, which showed about 90% efficacy.
- Merck said it had completed manufacturing of 10M courses of the drug and remains on track to produce at least 20M courses in 2022.
- In addition to the U.S. agreement, Merck has signed supply agreements for molnupiravir in more than 30 markets worldwide.
- The WHO also backed Merck's pill for certain COVID-19 patients.
- The company also faces competition for its cancer drug Keytruda. The drug has more than 30 approvals in the United States.
- "Longer term, we are intensely focused on successfully navigating the headwind created by likely biosimilar competition to KEYTRUDA at the end of the decade," the company said to investors last quarter.
- In 2021, Keytruda sales contributed 35.3% to its total revenue. The drug brought in sales of $17.19B last year.
- (MRK) stock has risen 10% YTD.