General Dynamics IT unit receives $661.6M EPA MAINES task order

Apr. 27, 2022 11:35 AM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • General Dynamics' (NYSE:GD) IT unit has been awarded a $661.6M task order by the General Services Administration Federal Systems Integration and Management Center.
  • The EPA Managed Application, Infrastructure, Networking, Enterprise, and Security Services (MAINES) task order has a one-year base term plus six one-year option periods.
  • As part of the contract, General Dynamics Information Technology will deliver a full range of services, including cloud computing, application platform management, enterprise network and security operations, to develop and operate the EPA's enterprise IT infrastructure and application platforms.
  • Earlier today, General Dynamics (GD) reported better-than-expected Q1 results
 
