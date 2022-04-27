Gamida Cell stock falls a day after soaring on FDA lifting clinical hold on GDA-201

Shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) have fallen 8% to $2.48 in morning trade on Wednesday, a day after gaining as much as 16%.

GMDA on April 26 said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared its new drug application and lifted the clinical hold for a cryopreserved formulation of GDA-201, the company's cell therapy candidate for the treatment of patients with follicular and diffuse large B cell lymphomas.

GMDA stock had soared 32% in Tuesday premarket trading on the announcement, and had risen as much as 16% to $3.27 in the opening 10 minutes of trade. However, it then gave up all the gains through the day and ended 4.6% lower as investors priced in the news.

Separately, on Wednesday, GMDA presented updated one-year post-transplant follow up data from a phase 3 study of its cell therapy omidubicel, which is under development as a potential stem cell transplant for patients with blood cancers.

The data showed sustained clinical benefits in the first-year post-transplant with omidubicel, as demonstrated by significant reduction in infectious complications.

The data also showed a reduction in non-relapse mortality and no significant increase in relapse rates with omidubicel vs. standard umbilical cord blood transplantation (UCBT).

The company said there was a continued trend toward improved overall survival in favor of the omidubicel arm (73%), compared to UCBT (60%) over time.

Gamida Cell (GMDA) concluded that HSCT with omidubicel results in rapid hematopoietic recovery, reduced rates of infections and no increase in GvHD rates compared to standard UCB.

GMDA presented the data at the 2022 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR Tandem Meetings that was held from April 23-26.

In February, the company began a rolling submission of its biologics license application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for omidubicel.

Up to Tuesday's close, GMDA stock +5.9% YTD.