Analysts are digging in on Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL +2.2%) ahead of the company's earnings report on May 3.

On the bullish side, Edward Jones upgraded Estee Lauder Companies (EL) to a Buy rating from Hold on its view that inflation concerns are overblown.

"The stock is notably below its 52-week-high largely due to concerns of inflation and higher interest rates slowing consumer spending. We believe these well-known concerns are causing investors to overlook Estee Lauder’s many long-term and sustainable growth drivers," previewed the firm. The recommendation was to buy any dips in share price.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank said it sees a solid performance for Estee Lauder against its guidance due to strong fragrance demand and with some consumer stock up in China expected to boost results.

However, the firm sticks with a Neutral rating into the earnings print. Analyst Steve Powers pointed to the uncertain trajectory of China mobility restrictions, the potential of a tightening consumer wallet, inflation/FX headwinds, and reduced investor appetite for growth CPG stocks as interest rates increase. Valuation on EL is also called full compared to the broad market and peers at ~32X P/E.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Estee Lauder is a three-month low.