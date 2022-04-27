Vor Biopharma initiated at neutral at Goldman as value proposition yet to be determined

Apr. 27, 2022 11:44 AM ETVor Biopharma Inc. (VOR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Goldman Sachs has initiated Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) with a neutral rating as the early-stage blood cancer therapy developer still has a lot to prove.
  • The firm has a $6 price target (~7% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Andrea Tan said that the technology behind the company's lead candidate, VOR33 for acute myeloid leukemia, that targets the CD33 protein is not yet proven. She added that proof-of-concept data from a phase 1/2 data is expected in the second half of the year.
  • Although Vor (VOR) has claimed VOR33 is safer than other anti-CD33 therapies, this and other clinical benefits "remains to be determined."
  • Earlier in April, Vor (VOR) announced its chief medical officer was retiring.
