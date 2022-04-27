Tenon Medical stock rockets 460% following downsized $16M IPO

Tenon Medical (TNON) shares rocketed 460% following its downsized $16M initial public offering on Wednesday.

Shares of the medical device maker opened at $22.05 after pricing at $5 per share. The stock hit a high of $28 in late morning trading, up 460% from its IPO price.

The stock recently changed hands at $24.23, up 385%, at approximately 11:20 p.m. ET.

Tenon offered 3.2M shares for $5 per share, raising $16M. The company conducted a 2-for-1 reverse price split on April 6 in advance of the listing.

As of last week, the company was seeking to raise $20M, according to a filing.

Tenon has developed a surgical implant system called The Catamaran for treatment of lower back pain associated with the sacroiliac joint. A full launch of the system, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, is slated for Q1 2022.

