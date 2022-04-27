Jefferies initiates coverage on Grindrod Shipping with buy recommendation

Apr. 27, 2022 11:49 AM ETGrindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

  • Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares surged ~10% Wednesday on ratings initiation by Jefferies Financial Group.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage of Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) with a recommendation of buy. The brokerage assigned a $26 price target on the stock, implying a 11% increase from last price.
  • Recently, GRIN was upgraded from a "d+" rating to a "c+" rating by research analysts at TheStreet.
  • The shipping firm last reported its earnings on Feb 16. Q4 adj. EPS of $2.75 and revenue of $142.45M both surpassed Wall Street estimates.
  • GRIN shares have climbed 230% over the past year and are +43.15% YTD
  • Grindrod shares should see strong performance in 2022 from higher earnings and dividend visibility, writes SA columnist Sunrise Analysis in a bullish analysis on the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.