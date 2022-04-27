Jefferies initiates coverage on Grindrod Shipping with buy recommendation
Apr. 27, 2022 11:49 AM ETGrindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares surged ~10% Wednesday on ratings initiation by Jefferies Financial Group.
- Jefferies initiated coverage of Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) with a recommendation of buy. The brokerage assigned a $26 price target on the stock, implying a 11% increase from last price.
- Recently, GRIN was upgraded from a "d+" rating to a "c+" rating by research analysts at TheStreet.
- The shipping firm last reported its earnings on Feb 16. Q4 adj. EPS of $2.75 and revenue of $142.45M both surpassed Wall Street estimates.
- GRIN shares have climbed 230% over the past year and are +43.15% YTD
- Grindrod shares should see strong performance in 2022 from higher earnings and dividend visibility, writes SA columnist Sunrise Analysis in a bullish analysis on the stock.