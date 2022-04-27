Silicon Laboratories Q1 shines on broader margin due to low cost inventory
Apr. 27, 2022 11:49 AM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB +7.2%) Q1 revenue exceeded the top end of the guidance range at $234M, up 12% sequentially and 48% Y/Y.
- Bifurcating: Industrial & Commercial revenue was $127M, up 61% Y/Y; Home & Life revenue was $107M, up 35% Y/Y.
- Gross margin of 67% driven by the one-time financial impact of selling through lower cost inventory purchased prior to 2022.
- Quick look at company presentation for more insight.
- Outlook: Company expects Q2 revenue to be in the range of $245M-$255Mn vs. consensus of $238.77M. GAAP gross margin of ~60.9%; GAAP operating expenses of ~$129M; GAAP effective tax rate of ~33%; GAAP EPS to be between $0.37 to $0.47.
- On a non-GAAP basis gross margin of ~61%; Non-GAAP operating expenses of ~$107M; Non-GAAP effective tax rate of ~26%; Non-GAAP EPS between $0.85 to $0.95 vs. consensus of $0.59.
