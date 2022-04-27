Diebold falls as price target lowered to $7 at DA Davidson

Apr. 27, 2022 11:51 AM ETDBDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville lowered the firm's price target on Diebold (DBD -8.9%) to $7 from $15 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Following Q1 earnings miss from NCR and the guidance reset driven by impacts associated with the omicron wave, along with the ongoing supply chain challenges and headwinds from Russia/Ukraine, an EBITDA guide-down for Diebold may be "imminent".
  • Summerville adds that he still remains at Buy based on undemanding valuation and the recent pullback in the stock.
  • Since the start of 2022, Diebold shares fell around 54.7% and over a period of one year shares were down around 69%.
  • Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant System says to Hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.