Diebold falls as price target lowered to $7 at DA Davidson
Apr. 27, 2022 11:51 AM ETDBDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville lowered the firm's price target on Diebold (DBD -8.9%) to $7 from $15 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
- Following Q1 earnings miss from NCR and the guidance reset driven by impacts associated with the omicron wave, along with the ongoing supply chain challenges and headwinds from Russia/Ukraine, an EBITDA guide-down for Diebold may be "imminent".
- Summerville adds that he still remains at Buy based on undemanding valuation and the recent pullback in the stock.
- Since the start of 2022, Diebold shares fell around 54.7% and over a period of one year shares were down around 69%.
- Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant System says to Hold.