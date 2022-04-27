Organon wins Buy rating at Goldman Sachs on undervalued Women's Health unit
- Goldman Sachs has launched its coverage on Organon (NYSE:OGN), arguing, among other things, that the market hasn’t adequately appreciated the Women's Health (WH) business of the Merck (MRK) spinoff. The price target set to $40 per share implies a premium of ~26% to the last close.
- The firm notes that the value the investors have attributed to the WH unit indicates an under-appreciation of the company’s ability to grow its assets, such as Nexplanon and the Fertility products portfolio, above the historical levels and the consensus.
- Goldman also cites uncertainty regarding the management’s ability to halt declining revenue growth in the Established Brands (EB) portfolio.
- Citing its higher valuation estimated for WH business, Goldman argues that “the implied valuation for EB gives the company a fairly wide margin for error in terms of delivery over the near-term.”
- In 2021, Organon (OGN) reported $6.3B in revenue with ~3% YoY decline as revenue generated from Established Brands fell ~10% YoY to $4.0B, while Women’s Health reported $1.6B revenue with ~4% YoY growth.