Consumers Energy (NYSE:CMS) said Wednesday the average Michigan household would see its monthly electric bill rise by $7.50 if the utility wins regulatory approval for a $272M spending plan to improve reliability and provide cleaner energy, the Detroit News reports.

The proposal is part of the CMS Energy (CMS) subsidiary's five-year, $5.4B electric distribution infrastructure investment plan focused on reducing the average time that customers are without power by nearly 15% from 2020 to 2025.

The utility plans to invest ~$1B/year through 2025 for tree trimming, replacing poles and wires, upgrading substations, and adding smart meters, sensors and automation devices to its distribution system to upgrade the power grid and improve reliability.

Consumers Energy (CMS) said last week it reached agreement with stakeholders on a proposal to stop using coal as a fuel source for electric generation by 2025.